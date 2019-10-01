App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 10:28 PM IST

SAP, Infosys tie-up for enterprise business

As part of the program, Infosys and SAP are in talks to create a joint go-to-market engagement model between SAP's project Embrace and Infosys' Innov8 program to provide digital solutions to enterprises, the companies said in a joint statement.

Indian IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced a new strategic program, Innov8, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journeys using digital solutions of IT firm SAP.

As part of the program, Infosys and SAP are in talks to create a joint go-to-market engagement model between SAP's project Embrace and Infosys' Innov8 program to provide digital solutions to enterprises, the companies said in a joint statement.

"The contemplated alliance aims to enable Infosys to become one of SAP's first global strategic service partners for project Embrace, designed to drive enterprise customer adoption of cloud and digital technologies from SAP," it said.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 10:27 pm

