App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Dutch Shell to buy out Total in Hazira LNG terminal

Hazira LNG & Port venture comprises two companies Hazira LNG that operates an LNG regasification terminal in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Royal Dutch Shell today said it will acquire French oil major Total SA's 26 per cent stake in the company that operates 5 MTPA Hazira LNG terminal in Gujarat. The size of the deal was however not disclosed.

"Shell Gas BV, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with Total Gaz Electricité Holdings France to acquire its 26 per cent equity in the Hazira LNG and Port venture in India, subject to regulatory approvals,"it said in a statement.

Hazira LNG & Port venture comprises two companies Hazira LNG that operates an LNG regasification terminal in Gujarat and Hazira Port, which manages a direct berthing multi-cargo port at Hazira.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Gujarat #India #Royal Dutch Shell

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.