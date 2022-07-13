English
    RITES signs pact with CRIS to develop smart IT solutions for railway sector

    PTI
    July 13, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    RITES: RITES bags order from Container Corporation of India. The company has secured a business for operation and maintenance of 20 numbers of shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India for Rs 364.56 crore.

    RITES Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Centre for Railway Information Systems under which both entities will develop smart and intelligent IT solutions for railway operations.

    Besides, they will work to modernise existing technology and telecommunication in the railway sector.

    RITES is a consultancy firm under the Indian Railways. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will facilitate both entities to leverage each other's expertise and collaborate to drive digitalisation in railway technologies, according to a regulatory filing.

    They would explore information technology-based opportunities in the railway sector and new-age areas as well as look at international projects.

    The MoU will pave the path towards building the digital future as we continue to innovate and leverage our technical expertise across the world, RITES Ltd Chief Information Technology Officer Sanjay Gupta said.
