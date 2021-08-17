Religare Broking partners Vested Finance to introduce investment in foreign equities on its platform

Religare Broking | PC- Shutterstock

Religare Broking Ltd on August 17 announced that it has introduced foreign stock markets on its broking platform through its partnership with Vested Finance where clients can diversify their portfolio with international stocks.

With this partnership, Religare will enable investors to directly invest in US stocks that they consume on a regular basis including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, etc. Also, over one million customers of Religare can enjoy the benefits of geographical diversification and safeguard their portfolios from a single currency risk.

Among other details, Religare said that along with Vested Finance, it will provide Indian investors an exposure to the US stock market which captures over 50 percent of the global equity value via multiple investment instruments like stocks, ETFs, and curated investment portfolios called Vests.

Through the vests, investors can begin their investment in fractional shares with as low as $1. The entire process involves digital on-boarding, commission-free investing, seamless USD deposits and easy withdrawals.

"There is a clear interest and demand for international equities as Indian investors look for avenues to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of the burgeoning international stock markets. Besides, we live in an age where investors are increasingly aware of global brands in exciting sectors including new-age businesses, technology and healthcare. With Vested, investors can also look at ready portfolios and research that can help them make an informed decision," Religare Broking Ltd's COO Gurpreet Sidana said.

Vested Finance is an online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Through Vests, investors can invest in themes like SaaS, Digital Cash, All Weather Portfolios and across multiple asset classes depending on investors’ risk profile.

"At Vested, we believe that global investing is truly a need rather than a choice and we are excited to partner with Religare to make the world’s largest market accessible to Indian investors. There is growing awareness among Indian investors to diversify their portfolio internationally. It has never been easier to access the global markets from India. At Vested, our mission is to enable sustainable wealth creation by enabling these investors to go global," Vested Finance's co-founder Viram Shah said.

Key features of the partnership:

1) Unlimited transactions in US stocks with zero brokerage charges.

2) Investors will be able to buy less than one share, enabling to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares such as Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Google, or Berkshire Hathaway.

3) Professionally curated portfolios of stocks and ETFs.

4) Partnerships with banks to enable cost-effective fund transfers.

5) Assistance for the investors throughout the journey along with safety and security of the funds via SIPC and FDIC insurance.

6) Basic and premium plans for investors to choose for investing and discount vouchers for limited period offer.