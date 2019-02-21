App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Reliance Capital invites Nippon Life to acquire 42.88% stake in its mutual fund business

Nippon Life Insurance already holds 42.88 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Capital has invited Nippon Life Insurance to acquire up to 42.88 percent stake that it holds in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM), a statement to the exchange revealed.

Nippon Life Insurance already holds 42.88 percent stake in RNAM. The management, however, did not provide any other details.

Further announcements shall be made at the appropriate time, the company said.

 
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Market #Nippon Life Insurance #Reliance Capital #Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

