App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women emerging as critical homebuyer segment; number of women entrepreneurs on the rise

Contrary to the increasing conservative preference for compact homes, the Indian millennial woman does not want to compromise on property size.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Apart from several regulatory changes, the real estate sector has also seen a shift in the type of people who invest in it – from pure play investors, the thrust now is on end-users. And a majority of these happen to be women.

Interestingly, ANAROCK's consumer sentiment survey revealed that nearly 42 percent of women respondents preferred real estate as an investment asset class, followed by 30 percent for FDs and a mere 17 percent preferred gold.

Contrary to the increasing conservative preference for compact homes, the Indian millennial woman does not want to compromise on property size.

The survey revealed that almost 60 percent women home seekers preferred a property within the budget-range of Rs 80 lakh and 52 percent opted for a ready-to-move-in home. Nearly 80 percent preferred large-size units within both 2 and 3 BHK options (between 1,000-1,250 sq. ft for 2 BHKs and 1,250-2,000 sq. ft. for 3 BHKS).

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

These trends indicate that women are emerging as a critical homebuyer segment in India – not just a 'niche' segment. The rapid increase in women homebuyers across the country has also prompted the Government to give them added benefits. To empower women of low-income segment as per the Housing for All by 2022 mission, the Government has now made it mandatory for them to be either co-owners or sole owners of affordable homes.

They can also avail of lower stamp duty charges, low home loan interest rates and tax deductions.

That's about consumers. But what about the women who are leading real estate companies? While there are some who may have inherited the real estate business from their fathers, there are others who have proved their mettle and moved up the ranks.

Darshana Parmar Jain_Profile photo

Take the case of Darshna Parmar, chairperson, CREDAI’s Women's Wing. She has a Masters in IT and has worked in several technology firms across the United States. When she returned in 2009 to join her father's company, her biggest challenge was to break the biggest barrier of them all – of being the boss' daughter.

"To say that I am here not because I am the boss’ daughter but because I am qualified to lead. Initially, I had to put in 10 times the work that any other man had to put in. The biggest challenge was to find a seat at the table," she told Moneycontrol.

While she started off with designing brochures for her dad's company "doing some silly stuff", today she is handling everything – right from liasoning to accounts to engineering to purchase.

"The impact a woman can have at the designing stage of a house and in the creation of the final product which at the end of the cycle goes to sale is phenomenal. I have brought in several changes using technology. Through technology, we have integrated all our sites, been able to design better, improve our knowledge management. By bringing in technology, we have tried making the business more process dependent to bring in standards," she said.

As part of the Credai's Women’s initiative, she has strived to harness the leadership potential among women in real estate – be it women who run family businesses, are entrepreneurs or workers who need to be skilled. The women’s wing focuses on empowering women labourers and has taken up several clean city initiatives in Kochi, Pune and now Kolkata.

"We started with 50 members and number over 350 now," she said.

WhatsApp Image 2019-03-08 at 15.44.56

Shakuntala Iyer, chairperson, Naredco, Karnataka, joined the real estate sector in 2009 purely by ‘virtue of her interest in the sector that was pretty much disorganized in terms of accountability and practices.’

While she agrees that the sector is primarily dominated by men, that’s not a challenge that she has had to deal with. “It’s more about men being comfortable with visiting construction sites and sitting it out through the day.”

She recalls the reaction of consumers, contractors and labourers when she met them for the first time after she joined the sector, fresh from an IT background.

"I was seen as somebody who could solve all their problems. There was absolutely no resistance. There were high hopes that since I was a woman, they thought I could handle their grievances better," she told Moneycontrol.

And what's her advice for women who wish to enter the real estate sector?

"They must ‘come in with an open mind and be ready to accept the physical challenges of the industry. You would have to put in long hours, perhaps not work in a sophisticated manner because the persons you are dealing with will be crude. There's nothing ‘beautiful’ about the sector. It is mostly about dealing with a 'strong' industry and you need to have the strength to deal with it," she said.

"Challenges have to be seen as learnings," she added.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #CREDAI #Homebuyers #NAREDCO #Real Estate #Women's Day 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Everything is Fine Now, No Plan to Rush Back, Say Kashmiri Vendors Att ...

Britain May Never Leave EU If Brexit Deal Rejected, Warns Theresa May

PM Inaugurates Metro's Red Line Extension to Ghaziabad; Services to Be ...

E-Buzz: Voice Of Dhvani Bhanushali

Suspicious Object Outside Jammu Airport Triggers Panic, Bomb Disposal ...

AG Now Claims Rafale Documents Not Stolen From Defence Ministry, Petit ...

Bowlers Star as Afghanistan Take 2-1 Series Lead Against Ireland

PM Modi's Dyslexia Jibe: Body of Disabled People Expresses Shock

Laxmi’s NTR: Nandamuri’s Family to Move High Court to Stall Ram Go ...

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

Share of foreign investors in Indian public debt down to 3.6 percent, ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Adam Zampa ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.