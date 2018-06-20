Surat selected winner for City Award; Bhopal and Ahmedabad joint winners of Innovative Idea Award

Surat | The coastal city which processes most of the diamond trade in India stands at fifth in the ranking. Surat has shown the best improvement in score vis-à-vis last year. As per the ASICS 2017, the city has improvement in own revenue and per-capita capital expenditure and has gained a significant autonomy over municipal budget.

Surat Smart City has been selected for the City Award for "great momentum" in implementation of projects, especially in the categories of urban environment, transport and mobility and sustainable integrated development.

Nine awards in three categories including Project Award, Innovative Idea Award and City Award have been announced under the India Smart Cities Awards, which was launched on June 25, 2017 by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister.

Bhopal and Ahmedabad have been jointly honoured with the Innovative Idea award for Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and Safe and Secure Ahmedabad (SASA) Project, respectively. The award is given to a project/idea particularly remarkable for its innovative, bottom-up and transformative approach towards achievement of sustainable integrated development, ministry of housing and urban affairs, according to a press release.

The project awards are being given to most innovative and successful projects in seven categories that have been completed by April 1, 2018.

The projects selected are PC Care from Pune under ‘Governance’ category; Smart Place Making from Pune under ‘Built Environment’; Smart Class rooms from NDMC and Jabalpur, Smart Campus from Visakhapatnam, Lighthouse from Pune under ‘Social Aspects’ category, B Nest Incubation Centre from Bhopal and Conservation of Rajasthan School of Arts from Jaipur under ‘Culture and Economy’ category, Public Bike Sharing from Bhopal, Pune, Coimbatore and Waste to Energy Plant in Jabalpur under ‘Urban environment’ category, Integrated Transit Management System (TMS) from Ahmedabad and Surat under ‘Transport and Mobility’ category and Smart Water Management through SCADA from Ahmedabad under ‘Water and Sanitation’ category.