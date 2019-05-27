App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smartworks plans to increase footprint to 4 million sq ft by end of year

The company hopes to raise investment worth $30 million for expansion. Going forward, 10 to 15 percent of its new supply would be located in malls, warehouses and institutions.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Whatsapp

Founded in April 2016, Smartworks focuses on enterprises rather than startups or SMEs. It currently has a footprint of more than 2.5 million sq ft across 23 locations and is looking to raise $30 million by the end of the year.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q. What is the total footprint of the company and any plans for expansion?

A. We are a three-year-old co-working player based out of Gurugram and have now expanded to nine cities. We are present in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and  essentially cover close to 2.5 million sq ft across these geographies. SmartWorks is an office experience company which is into managing office spaces. We take up individual buildings that are about 300,000 sq ft and  focus on the common areas first - meeting rooms, conference rooms, and all common facilities one  may require in an office space such as gyms, crèches and even sports facilities such as cricket, badminton, basketball. Most co-working players cater to start-ups, SMEs, companies looking for 10-20 seats for short term requirements. We do not cater to that demand. We cater to enterprise clients and work towards getting them to move their headquarters into serviced office spaces. Out of 300 clients, almost 95 percent are enterprises.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

The average space take-up by each of our clients is about 280 seats spread across about 10,000 sq ft.

Also, most corporate houses are unable to replicate the campus-like experience in the regional facilities. We try and create a campus environment with multiple tenants and give them a custom-made experience for their offices. We focus on long-term deals spanning for almost three years.

In Delhi-NCR, we cover approximately 350,000 sq ft to 400,000 sq ft and are looking at doubling that number by the end of the year. Our current footprint stands at about 2.5 million sq ft and we plan taking it up to 4 million sq ft by the end of this year. The business has already seen an investment of close to about $25 million so far, all self- funded by promoters. We are in the midst of fund raising right now. For us to get to 18 million sq ft within five years, there will have to be significant amount of investment. At this point of time, we are looking at raising close to about 30 million dollars.

Q. Any new trends for 2019?

A. One of the trend that is picking up is to do with mixed-use facilities coming into co-working. We have looked at malls that are strategically located but not doing well. We are seeing that kind of supply coming in as co-working spaces in areas such as Pune and Mumbai. Such inventories are expected to change the industry. There is also going to be consolidation in the co-working segment in the next eight months. There are 400 players today but only five to six players today who command 80 per cent of the market.

We have not looked into stadiums yet but are open to it. We have converted a warehouse in Chennai into a co-working space and received a commercial license for the warehouse. Going forward, 10 to 15 percent of our new supply would be in other varied asset classes such as malls, warehouses, or even institutions that are in the right location.

Q. Is co-working segment expected to get a fillip with the introduction of REITs in the country?

A. REITS are a healthy exit option for co-working spaces as well. Essentially when we started out we were looking at strategic acquisitions. It is definitely a path going forward. REITs is still very young in India. There need to be a couple of other REITs first before co-working can be shown as an option but it can be looked at in the next two to three years.

Q. What are the cost savings for companies opting for co-working spaces?

A. Nowadays, businesses need to either scale up very quickly or scale down rapidly. For this they require flexibility. Gone are the days when you needed six to 10 years to scale up and grow at a certain pace. Today, companies with 100 people can go up to 1000 in a matter of months and go back to a 100 people in a matter of months. You require a flexibility where real estate is no longer a cost head, it is not a fixed cost but may be a variable cost. I think a lot more companies have started adopting real estate as an operating cost rather than an investment. The other saving is in terms of scale. Since you are sharing certain parts of the office that you are not using on a regular basis, you are able to derive better efficiencies from real estate. The cost savings are almost 30- 50 percent.

Q. What are the company's plans for tier-2 towns?

A. As we look at touching 18 million sq ft, around 17 million sq ft is going to be in nine cities where we already have a presence. Only 1 million sq ft would be located in tier-2 cities. We are tracking Surat, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore and Madurai to start with. We would be present in these cities by the end of the year but this will only be about 4-5 percent of our inventory.
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #co-working #commercial #office #Real Estate #REITs #smartworks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

Paw’tch Up: Adorable Dog Hugs Sibling After Stealing His Food, Video ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ramadan is a Mental & Spiritual Exercise for Me: ...

Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, a Film that Should Not Have Been at Canne ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.