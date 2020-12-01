PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji Pallonji Group launches Rs 700-crore residential project in Pune

'Sensorium' will have more than 1,100 premium 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments, with units priced at Rs 64.4 lakh onwards.

Moneycontrol News

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has announced a Rs 700-crore residential project in Pune's Hinjawadi, its sixth launch under the Joyville brand in India.

Joyville is a $ 200-million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC and Actis for developing “aspirational housing projects” in India.

The third Joyville project in Pune, Sensorium is spread over 10 acres and will have 1,100 premium 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. These flats will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 64.4 lakh onwards.

Close

“Pune is an important market for us with a demand for quality homes by trusted brands. This project addition fits well with our strategy of strengthening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets,” said Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate CEO Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan said.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

At the launch of Joyville Hadapsar Annexe in East Pune, it sold more than 800 apartments, the Mumbai-based company said. Joyville Hinjawadi was launched in 2018 and almost sold out.

Sensorium is located within Hinjewadi IT Park and is well connected to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The company has already started the handover process of Phase 1 at Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata) as per the timeline and is planning to start the handover process of Phase 1 at Joyville Virar (near Mumbai).

The work is on at Joyville Hinjawadi (West Pune) and Joyville Gurugram (Sector 102).

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a development pipeline of over 80 million sq ft and is looking to double its top line in the next two to three years. The real estate firm is planning to launch new projects and expand its projects in MMR, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Kolkata this fiscal year.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #Housing #pune #Real Estate #Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.