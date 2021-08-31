Property deal registrations in Mumbai down 29% MoM in August

Around 7,000 property deals were registered in Mumbai in August 2021 which is down by 29 percent month-on-month (MoM) compared to July 2021, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra.

The registration number is down by 15 percent compared to August 2019 but 164 percent higher than August 2020 as the second wave of COVID-19 showed a waning trend, analysis by Propstack showed.

As many as 6,737 deals have been registered so far (midday) in August.2021 Registrations were higher than last year because of a low base, analysis by Propstack showed.

More than 9,000 units were registered in the month of July compared to June 2021 when 7,851 units were registered. May 2021 saw as many as 5,360 registrations, April saw 10,136 properties getting registered and March which is when the stamp duty waiver of 3 percent ended saw as many as 17,728 registrations.

The Maharashtra government, in December 2020, gave a leeway of four months to homebuyers to register property after the payment of stamp duty in order to prevent crowding of registration offices. This ensured that homebuyers who had purchased residences and paid stamp duty on or before March 31, 2021, have a maximum window of four months till July 31, 2021, from the respective date of payment of stamp duty for registering their apartment.

Stamp duty collection is at around Rs 420 crore in the month of August 2021 which is down by 21 percent versus July 2021 but 155 percent up from a year ago. It is down by 10 percent compared to August 2019, analysis by Propstack showed.

As for the total value of properties sold, units worth around Rs 9,000 crore were sold in August 2021 which is down by 21 percent compared to July 2021. The number is up by 8 percent in August 2019 and increased by 155 percent compared to August 2020, the analysis showed.