MHADA Pune lottery: 5.8k affordable homes in Rs 5 lakh-Rs 1.11 crore range put on sale

The Pune board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced a lottery on September 6 for the sale of 5,863 affordable homes in Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur.

The apartments are being sold in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.11 crore. Out of the 5,863 affordable homes, 2,445 will be sold on a first come, first priority basis.

The apartments are available in the configuration of 1 RK, 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK. The smallest apartment is of 204 sq ft carpet area, and the biggest of 1,087 sq ft carpet area. The cheapest apartment, measuring around 312 sq ft carpet, is worth Rs 5 lakh in Kagal, a town in Kolhapur district.

The costliest is a 3 BHK apartment for Rs 1.11 crore in the Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Pimpri in Pune district. It measures around 882 sq ft carpet, according to the list uploaded by MHADA on its website.

The MHADA has said that the price for apartments being sold on a first come, first priority basis have been brought down by 10 percent, compared to the price asked by the authority in the previous lottery.

The lottery process will be carried out online using IHLMS 2.0 (Integrated Housing Lottery Management System) computerised system, on the lines of MHADA Mumbai lottery 2023.

According to MHADA, registered applicants can apply for the lottery from September 6 to September 27. The results of the lottery will be released on October 16.

Out of the total apartments available for sale, 5,425 are in Pune district, 69 in Solapur district, 32 in Sangli district and 337 in Kolhapur district. Of the total 5,863 apartments, 430 apartments being sold in the lottery falls under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and 2,445 apartments under the first come, first priority basis in Pune district.

Similarly, the MHADA in January 2023, had announced a lottery for 5,990 homes in Pune, of which, 2,908 were to be sold on a first come-first served basis, while the rest will be part of the lottery being conducted by the Pune board of MHADA. However, not all apartments received a good response. Hence the remaining apartments are being sold via a fresh lottery, according to MHADA officials.