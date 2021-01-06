Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal to cut govt levies on real estate by 50% until Dec 31, 2021

Runners compete along the Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea during the Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Thousands of the city's residents alongside athletes took part in the marathon. (Image: AP)

The Maharashtra Cabinet on January 6 approved the proposal to cut real estate premiums by 50 percent till Dec 31, 2021, sources told Moneycontrol.

Details are awaited.

After reducing stamp duties in the state to boost residential sales, the Maharashtra government has now decided to reduce the premium on real estate projects by at least half, following recommendations of the Deepak Parekh Committee.

Premium typically refers to the multiple charges that are levied by the state with respect to approvals for initiating, progressing, and completing the area or additional area in a project

The Shiv-Sena-led urban development department had proposed lowering of all construction premiums by 50 percent till December 31, 2021, for all ongoing and new projects. The proposal was to charge all ongoing and new projects – sanctioned before December 31, 2021 – discounted premiums of 50 per cent for all payments paid on or before the December-end cut off.

On the recommendations of the Deepak Parekh committee, the Maharashtra government had been weighing a reduction in the premiums on real estate projects under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR). The committee had also proposed that the reduced premiums be paid at the time of granting the occupancy certificate, without any interest being levied.

According to the committee, as of date, there are as many as 22 premiums collected in Mumbai under various heads - including FSI, staircases, lift well, lobbies, etc. This is significantly higher than in other comparable top cities of the country.

In Bengaluru, developers have to pay 10 different premiums and charges, and in Delhi five and in Hyderabad just three.

Also Read: Explained: What does reduction in premium mean? Will it benefit Maharashtra’s real estate developers and homebuyers?

The real estate sector applauded the cabinet’s decision.

“It is a great bolstering move made by the state government by sealing approval to reduce premiums by 50% under the new DCPR rule 2,034 across the board for on-going and new projects up to Dec 31, 2021. This move will go a long way in expediting the project completion and the industry will witness new launches in the market,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, president NAREDCO.

“The industry applauds this booster dose making many projects viable and we shall adhere to the rules laid down in lieu of availing these benefits. Also, the reduction in premiums for new launches will help the development at the lesser input cost and over a period of time there is a possibility of lower price for new inventories that shall come into the market,” he said.

“It is a move expected to meet the urgent need for economic activity and generating employment. The industry will be injected with additional liquidity in the backdrop of cumulative policy reforms due to the Covid pandemic, which has been considered as a 'force majeure' situation by the Government of India. This reduction in premiums will help in quick turnaround of projects and uplifting Industry sentiments," he added.

Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com said that the "Reduction in real estate premiums by 50% in Maharashtra will provide a further boost to the sector in the state. After being hit by the pandemic, the realty market has seen an uptick in the state post stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government and interest rate status quo by RBI in the last four months. The reduction in premiums would help the Mumbai market as the city collected as many as 22 premiums under various heads, which is higher than other top cities.”

High premium puts a financial burden on developers leading to higher costs for the homebuyers. In the current economic scenario, the step would ease the burden and soften the prices resulting in more sales in the coming months. Look forward to a further extension of stamp duty waiver for the next few months to revive the demand, he said.