Reliance Captial arm sells 19.05 pc stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 256 cr

Reliance Capital today said its wholly-owned subsidiary has sold 19.05 percent stake in wine producer Sula Vineyards Private Ltd for Rs 256 crore.

"Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Ltd has sold 30,06,833 equity shares held in an unlisted company namely Sula Vineyards Private Ltd (representing 19.05 percent of paid up equity share capital), for an aggregate consideration of Rs 256 crore," Reliance Capital said in a filing to the BSE.

Reliance Corporate Advisory Services is a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

Besides, Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Ltd sold 47,28,081 equity shares, or 14.90 percent, held in an unlisted company namely KGS Developers Limited for Rs 82 crore.