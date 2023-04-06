English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI, NPCI in talks with several countries to enhance footprints of UPI, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    He further added that this will enhance the footprints of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

    Manish M. Suvarna
    April 06, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    RBI

    RBI, NPCI in talks with various countries to enhance footprints of UPI, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) are in discussion with various countries to have Unified Payments Interface arrangements, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

    He further added that this will enhance the footprints of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

    “Already the RBI and NPCI are in dialogues, in discussion with a number of countries to have similar arrangements as we have with Singapore, and to enhance the footprints of the UPI,” Das said during the post-monetary policy press conference on April 6.

    In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong launched the cross-border linkage between the two nations using their respective Fast Payment Systems - India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow.

    The facility was launched through token transactions by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow linkage.

    At that time, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and ICICI Bank have been selected to facilitate money transfer through the UPI-PayNow link between India and Singapore.

    While these lenders will help in both inward and outward remittances, Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances only.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15
    Tags: #National Payment Corporation of India #NPCI #RBI #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 03:02 pm