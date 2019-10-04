RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC likely to cut repo rate for fifth time in a row

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 04, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Editor's Take | Will the RBI MPC cut rates again?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet started on October 1 and they are expected to deliver a decision on October 4.
Ahead of the meeting, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Financial Stability and Development Council sub-committee took stock of the prevailing macroeconomic situation.
Rate-sensitive stocks mixed ahead RBI policy outcome
Rate-sensitive stocks were trading mixed ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting outcome on October 4. The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) will later in the day come out with its key policy rates.
The Indian Rupee traded with mild gains ahead of the RBI policy rate decision. The Indian currency traded 8 paise higher at 70.82 per dollar around 0945 hours IST.
Sensex is up 200 points and Nifty is above 11,350 ahead of the RBI policy. The market is pricing in a 25 bps repo rate cut.
RBI is also expected to allay the market fears about the stability of the banking system. Concerns arose after the banking regulator imposed withdrawal caps on Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) in the third week of September.
Economists are also expecting RBI to support credit flows to certain sectors by further relaxing some micro-prudential measures to cautiously incentivise credit. This could be particularly to ease flow of funds to solvent firms who have liquidity constrains.
If the MPC cuts rates by 50 basis points, this could be the last repo rate cut in this financial year.
Saugata Bhattacharya, senior vice president (business and economic research), Axis Bank said that a significant input into the rate decision will be the RBI's survey projections on consumer and business confidence, and household inflation expectations. He added that almost certainly, the MPC will be split on the extent of the recommended rate cut.
All you need to know ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meet today
The markets will also be closely watching the stance of the RBI policy. The bond market is likely to cheer the RBI decision if its policy tone remains accommodative