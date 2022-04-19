English
    RBI asks NBFCs to make additional disclosures under scale-based regulation regime

    Siddhi Nayak
    April 19, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India on April 19 asked non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to make additional disclosure in accordance with its framework for scale-based regulation of shadow lenders.

    “These disclosures are in addition to and not in substitution of the disclosure requirements specified under other laws, regulations, or accounting and financial reporting standards,” the RBI said in a release.

    “More comprehensive disclosures than the minimum required are encouraged, especially if such disclosures significantly aid in the understanding of the financial position and performance.”

    The disclosures pertain to regulatory requirements, exposure to sectors like real estate, capital market, intragroup exposures and exposures related to unhedged foreign currency among others.

    These guidelines are applicable to all NBFCs and shall be effective for annual financial statements for year ending March 31, 2023, and onwards, the banking regulator said.

    (This is a developing story. Please come back for more details) ​



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Siddhi Nayak is correspondent at Moneycontrol.com
    Tags: #RBI
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 06:15 pm
