RBI allows banks to amortise additional liability post family pension revision

The RBI said the issues were examined from a regulatory perspective, and as an exceptional case, it has been decided that banks covered by the aforementioned settlement may take the following course of action in the matter.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 10:44 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Monday permitted the banks to amortise the additional liability on account of revision in family pension over five years beginning 2021-22.

The banks, the RBI said, will be required to make appropriate disclosures of the accounting policy followed in this regard in the 'Notes to Accounts' to the financial statements.

The relaxation follows a request by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that it would be difficult for some banks to absorb large amounts of liability with regard to revision in the family pension in a single year.

The family pension of employees of banks was revised as part of the 11th Bipartite Settlement and Joint Note dated November 11, 2020.

The RBI said the issues were examined from a regulatory perspective, and as an exceptional case, it has been decided that banks covered by the aforementioned settlement may take the following course of action in the matter.

"The expenditure ... may, if not fully charged to the Profit and Loss Account during the financial year 2021-22, be amortised over a period not exceeding five years beginning with the financial year ending March 31, 2022, subject to a minimum of 1/5th of the total amount involved being expensed every year," the RBI said.

The liability for enhancement of family pension, it added, should be fully recognised as per applicable accounting standards.

In another circular, the RBI said several banks have approached it to clarify the amount of capital funds that can be raised overseas.

The RBI said the issue has been examined and it is clarified that the eligible amount for purpose of issue of Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI) in foreign currency would mean the higher of 1.5 per cent of Risk-Weighted Assets (RWAs) and Total Additional Tier 1 capital as on March 31 of the previous financial year.

Not more than 49 per cent of the eligible amount can be issued in foreign currency and/or in rupee-denominated bonds overseas, the Reserve Bank added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Indian Banks Association #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Oct 4, 2021 10:44 pm

