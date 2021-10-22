MARKET NEWS

Rajneesh Karnatak takes over as Union Bank of India Executive Director

The former chief general manager of Punjab National Bank has over 27 years of experience in banking services.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
State-run Union Bank of India on October 22 announced the appointment of Rajneesh Karnatak as Executive Director.

The former chief general manager of Punjab National Bank has over 27 years of experience in banking services.

Karnatak also served as a general manager in the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, where he headed large corporate credit branches and verticals such as credit monitoring, digital banking and mid-corporate credit, the bank said in a release.

After the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce into Punjab National Bank, Karnatak started heading the Credit Review and Monitoring Division and corporate credit division.

Karnatak also served as a nominee director on behalf of Punjab National Bank on the Board of PNB Housing Finance Ltd and ISARC (India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited), the release said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Union Bank of India
first published: Oct 22, 2021 11:22 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.