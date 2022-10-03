English
    RailTel gets Dun & Bradstreet Award 2022 in Telecommunication & IT category

    The award was given to acknowledge RailTel’s contribution in telecommunication and IT, along with the company's service delivery standards

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    RailTel, a Central Government company under the Ministry of Railways, has won the Dun & Bradstreet Award 2022 in the Telecommunication & Information Technology (Central PSUs) category. The award was given to acknowledge RailTel’s contribution in telecommunication and IT, along with the company's service delivery standards, it said in a statement.

    The award was announced at a summit for PSUs and government in New Delhi.

    RailTel is the largest provider of neutral telecom infrastructure in the country, with a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas. In addition to having a network of over 61,000 RKM of optical fibre, RailTel also has two Tier III data centres.

    "This is the third time when RailTel has been conferred with this prestigious Award," RailTel CMD Sanjai Kumar said.

    Dun & Bradstreet has been providing B2B data, insights, and analytics for over 180 years.
