    QuantsLeague Presents LIVE Algorithmic Trading Conference

    Quants League is an attempt to bring together the industry-leading quants as a forum for traders in a biannual online conference that spans five days.

    March 25, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

    Ever wondered how market experts and institutional traders manage their trading, only to find the quest for the holy grail hunt leading them nowhere? No worries. You have Quants League handing you the treasure map for the hunt to find the holy grail of financial markets, curated by Quants from our modern trading fraternity. So, who are these Quants? Well, ‘Quants’ is a referral name.

    Quantitative analysts (also called ‘quants’), who are Polymaths, essentially bring multiple verticals of knowledge like software programming (coding), artificial intelligence, mathematical models, financial valuation, and data science together. They merge mathematical or statistical models with programming languages intending to solve complex financial problems like derivatives (futures and options) trading.

    Quants League is an attempt to bring together the industry-leading quants as a forum for traders in a biannual online conference that spans five days. Here, renowned speakers from across the globe will share their expertise in building algorithm and trading system codes with various programming languages and executing them with real-time feed during the market hours.

    This year, Quants League is streaming the live trading conference with market experts from 28th March to 1st April 2022, from 10 am to 2:30 pm daily.

    The event highlights -

    Live Trading of Options Strategies for intraday and positional trading systems
    Backtesting engines generating live long and short signals for the derivatives market in Index Nifty, Bank Nifty and stock options
    Approaching the market at any time to enter and exit with a profitable trade
    Applying Quantitative Analysis in their codes, deploying Machine Learning Algorithms
    Only algorithmic market analysts, technicians, and strategists

    Executing live trades using code automation in Python, AFL (Amibroker), Java, and many more

    This event can be attended by retail traders, fund managers, independent HNI investors, or for that matter, any investor, and anyone who doesn’t know coding or automation.

    Speakers for the event are Santosh Pasi, Ashish Bahety, Vivek Gadodia, Amit Jain, Jigs Patel, Puneet Tewani, Tarun Kayak, M Pandiarajan, Yogesh Nanda, Vishal Mehta, Nitish Narang, Yash Raj, Tina Gadodia, and many more who can trade using algorithms and coding them in diverse programming languages.

    On registering for the event, all users are given free products, which are essential trading tools such as Sensibull 6-month Pro subscription, Gocharting 3-month subscription for all equity/futures/options, QuantsApp 1-month Pro subscription, and many freebies worth Rs 29,000 whereas the ticket cost is priced at Rs 7,999 after the promo offer for a limited time.

    You can make use of the offer price and register using the link https://quantsleague.com, which is available only for the next few days, and experience the one-of-a-kind conference that will change your trading journey to a profitable course.
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 12:50 pm
