Proxgy launches smart watch for hawkers, street vendors this Diwali

Kadi™ is designed to empower those who operate beyond the conventional retail setup

Pulkit Ahuja, the founder of Proxgy, was street shopping in New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar central market. One of the hawkers was not accepting UPI payment and insisted on cash. After listening to the hawker’s reasons as to why he was not comfortable accepting digital payment, the idea of Kadi UPI Smart Watch was formed.

Priced at Rs 1,000, this smart watch is designed to empower street vendors and merchants who operate beyond the conventional retail setup. It replaces the need for sound boxes for vendors who don’t work in a shop with USB charging. The UPI watch does not need any additional shelf space nor any charging for up to five days. Additionally, it provides health reporting and insurance starting at Rs 1 per day.

“While India is on track to on board over 100 million merchants onto the UPI platform, it's crucial to recognise that millions of these potential beneficiaries are street vendors and hawkers who work without the luxury of shop counters or smartphone access. This is where Kadi steps in. By replacing the need for sound boxes and offering a compact, user-friendly alternative, the UPI watch empowers these individuals to participate in the digital economy with unprecedented ease,” said Ahuja.

He said unlike the traditional IMPS, NEFT and RTGS services, where the money transferor and the receiver get an SMS notification confirming the transaction, UPI framework transactions generally don’t get communicated via an SMS.

Currently, Proxgy is already serving some of India’s biggest PSU banks, private banks and Fintech companies with AudioCubes and AudioCube Minis (advanced and customised sound boxes for UPI payment alerts). “We plan to start providing the Kadi UPI watch exclusively to these clients initially so that our existing clients have a distinct merchant and street vendor on boarding advantage followed by introducing the Kadi through the more holistic B2B channel partners,” said Ahuja. Proxgy plans to start making its first B2B bulk delivery on Diwali.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s contactless digital payments framework, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), crossed 10 billion monthly transactions in August, said the Reserve Bank’s non-profit agency, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).