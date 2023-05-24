Pristyn Care enters into hair transplant surgery, plans to expand operations

Healthcare services provider Pristyn Care on Wednesday said it has entered into hair transplant procedures and plans to expand its presence in the segment to 10 cities this year.

Over the past six months, Pristyn Care ran a pilot programme for the hair transplant services segment in five cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The healthcare services provider aims to expand its hair transplant services to five more cities -- Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi and Ahmedabad -- by the end of this year.

"There is a growing trend among individuals, particularly men aged 25 to 40, who seek medical interventions to address hair loss and baldness," Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-Founder of Pristyn Care, said.

According to a report by Custom Market Insights, the hair transplant market size in India was estimated at USD 180 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 560 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of roughly 12 per cent between 2022 and 2030.