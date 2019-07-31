Moneycontrol now offers stock screener; pick your stocks using 200 indicators

Dear readers,

We at Moneycontrol are happy to announce the launch of our all new stock screener service. You can access it here or by clicking the Stocks Screener on Markets homepage.

This is a value-added feature that will let you sieve through all Indian stocks using a combination (which you can customise) of around 200 indicators.

The screener comes inbuilt with a few popular screening combinations across fundamental and technical indicators. For example, if you want to select stocks with a return on equity (RoE) greater than sector RoE or banks whose two-year average gross non-performing assets are less than Rs 5,000 crore, you can do so with a single click.

Moreover, users can build their own screener using their own combination of indicators. Imagine wanting to select food processing companies with cash flow from operations of at least 20 crore, whose price-earnings multiple is lower than the sector P-E and with a market cap of at least Rs 500 crore. Moneycontrol's screener service makes it possible to select complex sub-set of stocks in a few easy steps.