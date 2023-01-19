Power Mech Projects Q3 PAT seen up 76% YoY to Rs 57.9 cr: Nirmal Bang

Power Mech Projects: Power Mech Projects bags contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. The company has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. This project is received by the company in joint venture with RITES with 49:51 sharing.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CAPITAL GOODS sector. The brokerage house expects Power Mech Projects to report net profit at Rs 57.9 crore up 76% year-on-year (up 32% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 45 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 936.6 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 60.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 108.6 crore.

Nirmal_Capital Goods and Consumer