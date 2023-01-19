English
    Polycab India Q3 PAT seen up 18.6% YoY to Rs 292.5 cr: Nirmal Bang

    January 19, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Body: Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CONSUMER ELECTRICALS sector. The brokerage house expects Polycab India to report net profit at Rs 292.5 crore up 18.6% year-on-year (up 9.2% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,641.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 437 crore.


    Nirmal_Capital Goods and Consumer

