App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 255-cr assets of Nirav Modi in Hong Kong

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of these assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached valuables and jewellery worth Rs 255 crore in Hong Kong of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi in connection with the USD 2 billion alleged fraud in PNB.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of these assets.

"The said valuables were exported through 26 shipments by Dubai based companies of Nirav Modi to the Hong Kong based companies controlled by him after the registration of the case (PNB money laundering) in India," it said.

These valuables, diamonds and jewellery were lying in a logistics company vault in Hong Kong, the agency said.

related news

"Details like value, consignee, shipper, ownership among others of these shipments were obtained during investigation and after gathering the evidences of ownership and value of the goods, the same have been attached," it said.

The value of the attached assets is $34.97 million or about Rs 255 crore at present, it said.

A court issued order will soon be sent to Hong Kong to formalise the PMLA attachment order, they said.

With this latest order, the total attachment in this case against the absconding diamantaire is about Rs 4,744 crore.

Nirav Modi has been absconding since the alleged bank fraud, by far the highest in the country in terms of value, came to light early this year and an Interpol arrest warrant has been notified against him even as India is working to get him extradited from the United Kingdom, where he was last reported to have been based.

ED has also filed a charge sheet against him alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 6,400 crore of bank funds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his families' control.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi #Punjab National Bank

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.