HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB fraud case: Mehul Choksi writes another letter to CBI, says he is worried about his safety

Choksi had earlier written a similar letter to CBI, in which he had said that he was facing threats from people who he had business relations with.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI in relation to the multi-crore PNB fraud case, has written another letter to CBI seeking his inability to appear before the investigative agency.

Choksi, promoter of Gitanjali Gems, had earlier written a similar letter to CBI, in which he had said that he was facing threats from people who he had business relations with.

Here's the full text of the letter he wrote on March 16:

Page 1

Page 2

 

