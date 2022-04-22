English
    PM Modi conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of Ukraine situation: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

    Briefing reporters on talks between PM Modi and Boris Johnson, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that during the talks there was no pressure applied from the British side regarding sanctions on Russia and Johnson shared his views on the Ukraine issue.

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    (File image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation and direct dialogue between the two parties, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

    Briefing reporters on talks between Modi and Johnson, Shringla said that during the talks there was no pressure applied from the British side regarding sanctions on Russia and Johnson shared his views on the Ukraine issue.

    Prime Minister Modi put forward India’s perspective on the Ukraine issue and asserted that "we are on the side of peace", want that there should be dialogue and diplomacy, and the conflict should be resolved soon, he said.

    "The two leaders also discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation and mounting humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister (Modi) reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation, and direct dialogue between the two parties,” Shringla said.

    The foreign secretary said Modi and Johnson also held discussions on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and cooperation on energy, green hydrogen, trade, and defence.



    PTI
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.