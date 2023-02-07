English
    What's OPD? What about 30-day waiting period? Health insurance nuances still vague to most policyholders

    A survey by ICICI Lombard showed that about 48 percent of policyholders were unaware of the features of their own health insurance policies, like out-patient cover, pre-post hospitalisation and so on.

    Bhavya Dua
    February 07, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    Health insurance is slowly getting popular but many policyholders are still unaware of all its benefits.

    A survey on financial literacy undertaken by ICICI Lombard General Insurance, one of India’s largest general insurers, found that a large number of policyholders do not know about their insurance policies beyond that they pay for hospitalisations. The survey also found that even vehicle policyholders, which mostly comprise millennials and Generation Z, are unaware of what a vehicle insurance policy entails.

    The survey, which was carried out with 732 respondents from the metro and tier-1 cities of India, concluded that lack of awareness and accessibility are the major reasons for a meagre 4.2 percent penetration of insurance in a country over 130 crore people.

    Knowing your health insurance benefits helps