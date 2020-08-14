How to check SBI balance via missed call or SMS

Account holders of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) can check their account balance by giving a missed call or sending an SMS. They can do so from their registered mobile number on the SBI balance enquiry toll free number - 9223766666.

By doing this in a few seconds, the account holders will get balance details on their phone. SBI account holders need to ensure that their mobile number is registered with the bank to avail this facility.

Through SBI Quick app, SBI account holders can check their account balance, mini statement and get response from the bank through SBI Quick app immediately.

What SBI account holders need to know to check account balance through missed call:

- This banking facility allows one to perform a number of banking operations just by giving a missed call.

- SBI account holders need to give a missed call on the toll-free number '9223766666' with registered mobile number.

- The service also includes mini-statement, E-statement (last six months), and education loan certificate statement, home loan certificate statement, ATM configuration, generate ATM PIN, home and car loan details, social security schemes’ details.

Check balance via SMS

To check the balance in account, SBI account holders may send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666.

Registration for SBI SMS Banking and mobile services

SBI account holders can send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for that particular account to get their account number registered. For e.g. REG 98765432109. After which you will receive a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.

Account balance can also be checked through net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch, passbook and ATMs for SBI account holders.