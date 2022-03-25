English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance | How to prevent low interest rates from derailing your retirement plan

    Understanding your financial health is critical to building a sound retirement plan and insulate from stressful periods such as now when interest rates are low

    Sridevi V
    March 25, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Personal Finance | How to prevent low interest rates from derailing your retirement plan

    Source: Shutterstock

    The Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates unchanged for some time. This, along with inflation that has been stubbornly high, has made it tough for senior citizens to have a stress-free retired life. Most senior citizens depend on interest income earned on fixed deposits or other fixed income instruments that are less riskier than equity, for living through their retirement years. This poses a challenge in putting together an effective financial plan. Managing low interest rates entails accommodating a comfortable life...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will pricey commodities throw EVs off track?

      Mar 24, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Making sense of market volatility, Zomato and 10 minutes, GST makeover, Chart of the Day and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers