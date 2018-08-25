Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Rupee@70: How does currency depreciation impact your portfolio

Rupee continues to slide against the dollar and is back over the 70-mark to the dollar. While the slide in the rupee does lead to inflation and is not good news for the already inflated import bills, should you be concerned about the rupee free-fall from a personal finance standpoint?

Sanghamitra Mukherjee, Founder, Financially speaking, joins us this week to talk about ways to manage the rupee weakness, the strategies to mitigate the currency impact.