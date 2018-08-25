App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Rupee@70: How does currency depreciation impact your portfolio

Sanghamitra Mukherjee of Financially Speaking talks about ways to manage the rupee weakness

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rupee continues to slide against the dollar and is back over the 70-mark to the dollar. While the slide in the rupee does lead to inflation and is not good news for the already inflated import bills, should you be concerned about the rupee free-fall from a personal finance standpoint?

Sanghamitra Mukherjee, Founder, Financially speaking, joins us this week to talk about ways to manage the rupee weakness, the strategies to mitigate the currency impact.

Watch this video to know the best strategy for you whether you are an HNI, a business owner or a retail investor.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 11:18 am

tags #Asian currencies #INR-USD #Managing Money with Money Control #personal finance #Rupee

