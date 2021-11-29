MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Is your index fund quoting high tracking error?

Moneycontrol PF Team
November 29, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST

An index fund or an ETF’s goal is to track its benchmark index as closely as possible. But cash levels, large inflows and outflows, and expense ratios can lead to a difference in their performances. This variance is measured by a statistic called the tracking error.

The lower the tracking error, the better the passive fund. Typically, it is lesser in schemes tracking large-cap and liquid stocks, compared to their illiquid small-cap counterparts. It is also typically lower in ETFs than in index funds. tracking error-
Tags: #Mutual Funds #personal finance
first published: Nov 29, 2021 12:41 pm

