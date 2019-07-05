All you need to know about HDFC Credit Card ATM PIN generation

Most people visit an ATM to generate their new ATM PIN number. Once you receive your HDFC Credit Card, visit the nearest ATM Centre to generate the PIN Number.

Before generating your ATM PIN, call the HDFC Bank phone banking number and generate OTP through mobile number. You will immediately receive a number on your mobile number.

Insert the card in the ATM slot and choose the language of your choice. Once that is done, click on the Generate ATM PIN Option. Enter the OTP that HDFC Bank has sent to your mobile phone. After this, you will be required to enter your 10-digit mobile number. Once this is done, you will be given the option to create your own ATM PIN Number. Choose this number and remember the combination, as you will be required to use it for all offline transactions i.e. while using a credit card machine at a store or at a restaurant.

Generate your HDFC Credit Card through NetBanking

Off late, more people prefer logging into their HDFC bank account rather than physically visiting an ATM or a bank branch. HDFC’s NetBanking facility gives you the option of generating your HDFC Credit Card PIN Number. All you need to do is log into your HDFC NetBanking account; once you are in, click on the Credit Card tab. Click on ‘Credit Card ATM PIN’ option. You will be then asked to choose the card whose ATM PIN you wish to generate. Choose that card and give the four-digit ATM PIN combination. You will be then asked to confirm the transaction. Once this is done, you will be sent a message confirming that your ATM PIN has been successfully been generated. Remember this four-digit combination at all times, as it will be required for offline transactions.

Tips to keep your Credit Card PIN Safe

You need to be aware that you could be a victim of credit card fraud, and that there are several methods to keep your bank details secure. All banks, both Indian and international, will give you advice on how to keep your credit card details secure. Here are some of them

- Change your ATM PIN Number frequently: We’re not suggesting you change your ATM PIN number every week, but it is advised that you make the change every quarter. Also, avoid using PIN combinations such as your date of birth or your wedding anniversary date, as these are easily accessible. Instead, think of a code that you will remember as your unique code and work on permutations and combinations around this four-digit number.

- Do not share your PIN with anyone: Your PIN is your number to use and sharing it with anyone could prove costly. Even when you call a bank’s customer representative service, the teller will tell you not to share your PIN Number with anyone, even if the individual claims to be a bank representative. Usually, if you are asked to provide the PIN Number, then you will be asked to do so by entering the four-digit PIN on your phone keypad.

- Check your SMS alerts and Credit Card statement carefully: One advantage of syncing your credit card with your cell phone is that you will be intimated for every transaction you make. In case there is a transaction that is unfamiliar, then alert your bank immediately and block your card at that very moment.

FAQs

What do I do in case my Credit Card is lost or stolen?

I have an HDFC add-on Credit Card. Will the PIN Number be the same?

Recently, my HDFC Credit Card expired and I received a new card. Will I get a new PIN number?

My HDFC Bank Credit Card was blocked and I received a new card. Will I get a new ATM PIN?

I recently received a new credit card as I lost my old credit card. Would I receive a new PIN?

In this case, call the HDFC Bank Customer Care number immediately and intimate them about the loss and instruct them to block the card. The bank teller on the other side will ask you some questions to cross-check your identity, and once these details are provided, your card will be blocked.Not at all. In case of an add-on card, you will be sent separate PIN Numbers to your registered mailing address.No, but we advise you to change the PIN as soon as you receive the new HDFC Bank Credit Card.Yes. Unlike when your card expires and you don’t have to worry about a new PIN, in case you block your card and receive a new one, you will also get a kit with your new ATM PIN Number.

Yes, when an HDFC credit card is blocked and re-issued, a new PIN will be generated and sent to your registered address.

I have an HDFC add-on Credit Card. Can I generate a new PIN through NetBanking?

You can only raise a request through NetBanking, and the new PIN number will be sent to your registered address through post.