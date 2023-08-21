English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    How to minimise your taxes on endowment insurance policies

    Budget 2023 taxed maturity proceeds of high-value endowment life insurance policies bought after April 1, 2023. Last week, the government released detailed guidelines on how these would be taxed. The proceeds will fall under ‘income from other sources’ and will be added to your income and taxed as per the slab rate applicable to you.

    Preeti Kulkarni
    August 21, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
    How to minimise your taxes on endowment insurance policies

    How maturity proceeds of high-value endowment policies will be taxed

    Six months after Budget 2023 withdrew tax-free status to maturity proceeds of traditional (non-unit-linked) life insurance policies where combined annual premium is over Rs 5 lakh, the tax department has released detailed guidelines on applicability of tax exemption. The new rules are applicable to such policies issued April 1, 2023 onwards. If you purchased such high-value endowment plans before April 1, 2023, your maturity proceeds including bonuses or surrender value (amount received on premature policy termination) will be tax-free even if...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI forecasts and butterflies  

      Aug 18, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market reaction to July inflation data, the war over submarine cables, Indian c...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers