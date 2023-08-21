How to minimise your taxes on endowment insurance policies

How maturity proceeds of high-value endowment policies will be taxed

Six months after Budget 2023 withdrew tax-free status to maturity proceeds of traditional (non-unit-linked) life insurance policies where combined annual premium is over Rs 5 lakh, the tax department has released detailed guidelines on applicability of tax exemption. The new rules are applicable to such policies issued April 1, 2023 onwards. If you purchased such high-value endowment plans before April 1, 2023, your maturity proceeds including bonuses or surrender value (amount received on premature policy termination) will be tax-free even if...