Do you have a ration card? Read this if you don't want it cancelled

Ration cards may get cancelled after three months if it has not been used to avail food grains and other food items under the new “One Nation, One Ration Card” system.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh are the nine states who implemented the 'One Ration, One Ration Card' plan.

Centre in May released the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme and it came in to effect in June. 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states comes under the scheme, with 83 percent of the PDS population to get access by August 2020, and 100 percent to be achieved by March 2021.

About 81 crore persons are entitled to buy subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act, 2013. Rice at Rs 3/kg, wheat at Rs 2/kg, and coarse grains at Re 1/kg – from their designated Fair Price Shops (FPS) of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

The ration card information also provide an important proof of identity and residence of the individual and is commonly used as an identity proof when applying for making a domicile certificate, birth certificate, voter ID card, etc. Ration cards are primarily used when purchasing subsidised food (wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene).