Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cut-off time for investing in equity schemes to be 3pm from October 19

SEBI had earlier truncated the cut-off time due to COVID-19-related disruptions

Moneycontrol PF Team

The cut-off time for investing, as well as withdrawing from equity schemes, will be restored to 3pm from next week.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on October 15, 2020, communicated to asset management companies, that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had advised that cut-off timings “for all schemes other than those categorised as debt schemes and conservative hybrid fund… may be restored to the original cut-off timing of 3pm. Effective from October 19,2020.”

Nilesh Shah, chairman of AMFI, also confirmed the development in a tweet on Thursday.

Close

In light of Covid-19 and disruptions caused in the financial services segment, SEBI had earlier truncated the cut-off time to 1pm. For liquid and overnight schemes, the cut-off time was reduced from 1.30pm to 12.30pm and it will continue to remain so for now.

“For very active investors, this move may help as the cut-off time is now closer to the market close time of 3.30pm. So, the investor can make a better judgment,” said Kirtan Shah, chief financial planner, SRE.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 08:38 pm

