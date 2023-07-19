English
    Claiming car insurance: Why you should avoid it unless it’s for a big damage

    If you file a claim, you will lose the no-claim bonus (NCB), a discount on your premium at the next policy renewal. This will matter especially so if you have had many claim-free years. The NCB goes up from 20% to 50% as you go from one claim-free year to five such consecutive years

    July 19, 2023
    if you decide to sell your car, the buyer is likely to enquire about your claims record to gauge whether the car was run carefully in the past.

    With heavy rains and flooding in many parts of North India, those with damage to their cars will be reaching out to their insurer to get their repair costs reimbursed. But unless you are expecting a hefty car repair bill, it’s best not to file an insurance claim for minor expenses that you can easily bear on your own. Let go of smaller claims to retain NCB One, doing that would mean you lose your no-claim bonus, or NCB, (discount on...

