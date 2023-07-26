English
    Personal Finance: Changing asset allocation can give equity boost to your NPS investments

    Selecting the ‘Active’ option for long-term savings under NPS allows you to invest up to 75 percent into equities. This helps as, otherwise, the equity portion shrinks below 35 percent during your prime earning period. But exercise caution if you are nearing retirement

    Khyati Dharamsi
    July 26, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Why NPS' active asset allocation option scores over auto choice

    If you have not been proactively keeping track of your contributions to your National Pension System (NPS) account, then you are probably not using the best feature that this long-term investment vehicle offers. NPS allows you to select not just your pension fund manager but even how much you want to invest across different asset classes – equity, government securities and corporate debt. The NPS offers two investment options – Auto (offers three sub-choices) or Active asset allocation. The latter allows...

