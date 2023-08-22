Can Shriram Mutual Fund rise from its comatose state and be counted?

Kartik Jain, MD & CEO, Shriram AMC

Of the 15 new fund offers (NFO) in the Rs 46-trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry that are going on at the moment, one name stands out. Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund, a scheme launched by Shriram Mutual Fund, India’s smallest mutual fund house with assets worth over Rs 284 crore. Nothing unusual about the new scheme. But it’s hard to believe that this tiniest mutual fund house India is 29 years old. What could have been one of India’s...