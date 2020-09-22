Big Story | In what could increase taxpayers' burden, ITR filing becomes more cumbersome

Details of every share sold in the previous fiscal will now have to be given by taxpayers in their 2020-21 tax returns.

This addition in tax filing is a huge burden for all eligible taxpayers.

The development comes at a time when the Lok Sabha has passed a taxation Bill that plans to provide various reliefs in terms of compliance requirements to taxpayers.

So, what has promoted the IT department to introduce these changes. Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story