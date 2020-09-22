172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|big-story-in-what-could-increase-taxpayers-burden-itr-filing-becomes-more-cumbersome-5871831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | In what could increase taxpayers' burden, ITR filing becomes more cumbersome

So, what has promoted the IT department to introduce these changes. Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story

Moneycontrol News

Details of every share sold in the previous fiscal will now have to be given by taxpayers in their 2020-21 tax returns.

This addition in tax filing is a huge burden for all eligible taxpayers.

The development comes at a time when the Lok Sabha has passed a taxation Bill that plans to provide various reliefs in terms of compliance requirements to taxpayers.

Close

So, what has promoted the IT department to introduce these changes. Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story

 
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #big story #Business #India #Tax #tax returns #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.