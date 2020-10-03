Bank account cannot be hacked if Aadhaar number is leaked: UIDAI

Leaking of Aadhaar numbers can cause a dent in the bank account and are worrying many Aadhaar card holders. Also, Aadhaar card holders have a lot of confusion about the unique number in the Aadhaar card.

To remove this confusion of the people, UIDAI has given clarification on this on several occasions. Due to the leak of Aadhaar number, nobody's bank account cannot be cheated, UIDAI said.

By just getting an Aadhaar number or its information, no one can withdraw money from a bank account. Many types of information are required like OTP, debit card, PIN, OTP etc. to do this.

If a bank account gets hacked through Aadhaar number, many people are confused about it. This cannot be done, just as your ATM card number cannot withdraw money from an ATM, in the same way a bank account cannot be hacked from just an Aadhaar number, according to UIDAI.

Key information of the user is recorded in the Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) gains from the user demographic and biometric information and in every Aadhaar card a unique number is given to every user.

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen. Keeping an Aadhaar card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document.