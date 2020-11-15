Aadhaar PVC cards: Handy new model comes with latest security features; here's how you can get yours

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in October launched the Aadhaar card in a completely new form, reprinted as a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. The size of the new PVC Aadhaar card is that of an ATM or a debit card which can be easily carried in wallets.

Indian citizens can get their Aadhaar letter reprinted on PVC card by paying a nominal charges of Rs 50. The change is not restricted to registered mobile users; they can use non-registered or alternate mobile numbers to order the card.



You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family.

Aadhaar PVC cards can be ordered online by one person using his or her mobile number for the entire family. "You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family. Follow the link https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint to order now", the UIDAI said in a tweet.

Features of the new Aadhaar PVC Card:

- Good printing quality and lamination

- More durable and convenient to carry.

- It makes use of the latest security features including a hologram, the Guilloche Pattern, a ghost image & Microtext.

- Instant offline verification by QR code

- Embossed Aadhaar logo

Here's how to apply for the Aadhaar PVC Card for registered and non-registered numbers:

- Open the official official website of UIDAI and under 'My Aadhaar' section, click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'.