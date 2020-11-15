Aadhaar PVC cards: Handy new model comes with latest security features; here's how you can get yours

Indian citizens can get their Aadhaar letter reprint on PVC card by paying nominal charges of Rs 50 which was allowed by UIDAI. Non-registered or any alternate mobile number residents can also order it, no need for registered mobile number.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in October launched the Aadhaar card in a completely new form, reprinted as a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. The size of the new PVC Aadhaar card is that of an ATM or a debit card which can be easily carried in wallets.
Indian citizens can get their Aadhaar letter reprinted on PVC card by paying a nominal charges of Rs 50. The change is not restricted to registered mobile users; they can use non-registered or alternate mobile numbers to order the card.Aadhaar PVC cards can be ordered online by one person using his or her mobile number for the entire family. "You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family. Follow the link https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint to order now", the UIDAI said in a tweet.
You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family.
Follow the link https://t.co/TVsl6WZqlp to order now. pic.twitter.com/ivoaQ7QgAN
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 11, 2020
Features of the new Aadhaar PVC Card:
- Good printing quality and lamination
- More durable and convenient to carry.
- It makes use of the latest security features including a hologram, the Guilloche Pattern, a ghost image & Microtext.
- Instant offline verification by QR code
- Embossed Aadhaar logo
Here's how to apply for the Aadhaar PVC Card for registered and non-registered numbers:
- Open the official official website of UIDAI and under 'My Aadhaar' section, click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'.
- Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number / 16-digit Virtual ID / 28-digit EID to begin
- Now enter the security code or captcha code shown in the picture and click on 'Send OTP'. You will receive OTP on the registered mobile number, which you have to enter and submit.
- For non-registered mobile numbers, click on "My Mobile number is not registered" option. Please enter Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number. Click on “Send OTP”.
- After submitting, you will get a preview copy of your PVC Card.
- Click on the payment option, pay Rs 50 to order the PVC Card. There are no limits on the number of order and the amount is applicable on each order. The Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered by Speed Post within five working days (excluding the date of request).
How to check the status of your Aadhaar PVC card:
- The status of the Aadhaar PVC card can be tracked on the UIDAI website.
- Click on 'My Aadhaar' tab, under that 'Check Aadhaar PVC card status'.
- You will be required to enter 28-digit SRN, 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code. The status of your Aadhaar PVC card will reflected after clicking on 'Check Status'.
- All forms of Aadhaar (eAadhhar, mAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, Aadhaar card) are equally valid.
The resident has the choice to use any of these forms of Aadhaar issued by UIDAI. The "Order Aadhaar PVC Card” service is available online on demand for the residents similar to online “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service.