10 banks that offer the best interest rates on savings accounts

Your salary, investments and loan EMIs, are all managed from the savings accounts you maintain with banks. But very few amongst us care to give serious thought to how much interest is paid for leaving your funds in the most common of bank accounts.

Smaller banks pay more

Money lying in our savings bank accounts fetches a nominal rate of interest. But some banks, especially smaller or newer ones, pay a higher interest rate on your balances. This is done to attract new business into banks that would be relatively small-sized or less known.