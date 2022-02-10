MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |MASTERCLASS ON “Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector”. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Persistent Systems to acquire Data Glove assets for $90.5 million

    Through the deal, Persistent will acquire assets of Data Glove Inc, USA, with assets of its Indian subsidiary and affiliate entities based out of Australia, UK, Canada and Singapore.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    IT company Persistent Systems will acquire assets of Data Glove for $90.5 million (about Rs 677 crore) in an all-cash deal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

    Through this deal, Persistent will acquire assets of Data Glove Inc, USA, with assets of its Indian subsidiary and affiliate entities based out of Australia, UK, Canada and Singapore.

    Additionally, Persistent Systems’ German arm will acquire Data Glove’s subsidiary in Costa Rica.

    "The total purchase consideration payable for the acquisition of Data Glove Group is $90.5 million,” the filing said.

    Data Glove provides cloud and application transformation and infrastructure and managed services.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company had consolidated revenue of $48.96 million in 2021.

    "Through this acquisition, Persistent will enhance its partnership with Microsoft, strengthen expertise in Azure-based digital transformation and other offerings in the Microsoft stack, as well as expand its geographic footprint and talent pool,” the filing said.

    Persistent will make an upfront payment of $50.69 million to sellers, which will be subject to customary adjustments for working capital, debt and cash on closing.

    The transaction earmarks a maximum earnout of $34.88 million for the founder of Data Glove Group over the next two years.

    "This amount is contingent on the achievement of certain performance thresholds,” the filing said.

    Along with this, key employees of Data Glove will be eligible for an aggregate amount of $4.93 million over the next three years, contingent on employment continuity and business performance.

    Persistent expects to complete the acquisition within 4-5 weeks.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Data Glove #Persistent Systems
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 02:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.