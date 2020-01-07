Persistent Systems Q3 PAT may dip 1.3% QoQ to Rs. 85 cr: Motilal Oswal

6. Persistent Systems: Persistent Systems promoters increased have their stake in the company to 31.91 percent from 30.47 in the previous year. The stock has given 8.49 percent return YTD (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its Third quarter (October-December’ 19) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Persistent Systems to report net profit at Rs. 85 crore down 1.3% quarter-on-quarter (down 7.3% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 923.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 23.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 129.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.