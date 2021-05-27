Paytm targets $3 billion IPO, likely largest ever debut for India: Report

Paytm | Representative Image

Paytm is targeting a $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) – the largest ever for India, according to a Bloomberg report.

The digital payments platform’s backers include investors like Ant Group, Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank Group Corporation. Paytm has planned to list around November to coincide with the Diwali festive season, a source told the publication. They asked not to be identified as details are private.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Formally called One97 Communications, Paytm is targeting a valuation of around $25-30 billion. The One97 board plans to meet this Friday (May 28) to formally approve the IPO, a source added.

Paytm did not respond to queries, the report said.