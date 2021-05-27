MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Paytm targets $3 billion IPO, likely largest ever debut for India: Report

The One97 Communications board will reportedly meet meet on May 28 to formally approve the IPO, according to a Bloomberg report.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
Paytm | Representative Image

Paytm | Representative Image

Paytm is targeting a $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) – the largest ever for India, according to a Bloomberg report.

The digital payments platform’s backers include investors like Ant Group, Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank Group Corporation. Paytm has planned to list around November to coincide with the Diwali festive season, a source told the publication. They asked not to be identified as details are private.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Formally called One97 Communications, Paytm is targeting a valuation of around $25-30 billion. The One97 board plans to meet this Friday (May 28) to formally approve the IPO, a source added.

Paytm did not respond to queries, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #company #India #IPO #listing #PayTm
first published: May 27, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.