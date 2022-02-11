MARKET NEWS

    Part of roof collapses in Gurugram high-rise, one dead

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he is personally monitoring rescue operations. The incident took place on the sixth floor of the building where some construction work was going on

    News18
    February 11, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    A site image of the Gurgaon roof collapse rescue ops (Image Source: ML Khattar/Twitter)

    A site image of the Gurgaon roof collapse rescue ops (Image Source: ML Khattar/Twitter)


    A portion of the roof of an apartment in a Gurugram housing complex collapsed on Thursday. One person has been confirmed dead, while another has been rushed to hospital, and 6-7 people are feared trapped under debris.

    The apartment is located in Chintels Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109 in Haryana. News18 has learnt that the incident took place on the sixth floor of the building where some construction work was going on.

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted that he is personally monitoring the rescue operation, adding that teams from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service.

    "Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," Khattar tweeted.

    NDRF officer PK Tiwary said that one person has died while another critically injured person has been rushed to a hospital. The building, meanwhile, has been vacated and cordoned off.

    Skylift is being used to rescue people from the high-rise. The rescue operation is still underway, and NDRF teams, police personnel and fire fighters are involved in it. At least 100 rescuers are on the spot.

    The NDRF has brought in a dog squad to sniff out those trapped under the debris.

    Tags: #Gurgaon roof collapse #Haryana #India #Manohar Lal Khattar
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 08:57 am
