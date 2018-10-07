App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO Hotels to invest Rs 500 cr in Uttarakhand to build hospitality ecosystem

Oyo said it will be expanding its chain in the region by adding over 35,000 rooms in cities, including Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Kashipur, Nainital

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO Sunday said the company will invest Rs 500 crore in building hospitality ecosystem in Uttarakhand to boost the tourism potential of the state.

The Hospitality firm in a statement further said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttarakhand government.

Oyo said it will be expanding its chain in the region by adding over 35,000 rooms in cities, including Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Kashipur, Nainital, Mukteshwar, Bhawali, Bhimtal, Roorkee, Almora, Lansdowne, Binsar and Ranikhet.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Oyo Rooms

