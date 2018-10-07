OYO Hotels to invest Rs 500 cr in Uttarakhand to build hospitality ecosystem

Hospitality firm OYO Sunday said the company will invest Rs 500 crore in building hospitality ecosystem in Uttarakhand to boost the tourism potential of the state.

The Hospitality firm in a statement further said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttarakhand government.

Oyo said it will be expanding its chain in the region by adding over 35,000 rooms in cities, including Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Kashipur, Nainital, Mukteshwar, Bhawali, Bhimtal, Roorkee, Almora, Lansdowne, Binsar and Ranikhet.