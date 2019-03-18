Ongoing trend of consolidation in IT sector: Manoj Bhat, CFO, Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is expecting to see a healthy fourth quarter in terms of deals, said Manoj Bhat, chief financial officer of the company, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"We are seeing a lot of conversations and a lot of convergence, so I do expect even this quarter the deal win numbers should be healthy. However, exact numbers we will know at the end of the quarter," said Bhat.

According to Bhat, there is an ongoing trend of consolidation in the IT sector.

"From our perspective, a lot of consolidation because people are looking for enhanced opportunities and we welcome any such moves. However, I do not know how much of this is speculation and how much is real," he said.

"75 percent of our book is hedged for the next few quarters," Bhat added.

On global slowdown front, he said, "From our perspective, if I see client conversations, I do not see any reflection of any slowdown, which we have been referred to. So most of the clients are talking about their own plans and their own investment plans and potentially even how they want to optimise in certain areas. So that whole gamut of discussions is still not reflecting any of the new around potential recession, slowdown and so on."